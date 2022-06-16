Quent Capital LLC Takes $779,000 Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,760,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JEF traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 51,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,253. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.55.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

