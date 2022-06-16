Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QRHC. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

QRHC stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.20 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Jr. Miller sold 12,991 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $61,057.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 975 shares in the company, valued at $4,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 12,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,856.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,181,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 155,223 shares of company stock worth $813,215 and sold 16,547 shares worth $76,739. Company insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

