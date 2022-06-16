Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

Separately, Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

QIPT stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.76 million and a P/E ratio of 19.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

