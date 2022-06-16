Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of BX stock traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.35. 139,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average is $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.59 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 669,650 shares worth $37,169,012. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

