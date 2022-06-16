Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $116.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $95.87 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $86.55 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

