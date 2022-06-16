Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Rating Increased to Buy at Liberum Capital

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,420.00 price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rathbones Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of RTBBF stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Rathbones Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

