Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Trading Down 0.7%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.63 and last traded at $38.91. Approximately 9,800,835 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 8,126,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.19.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLRE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $916,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,577,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,032,000 after acquiring an additional 520,940 shares during the period.

