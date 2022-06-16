Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN: AAMC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/15/2022 – Altisource Asset Management is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 11,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67. Altisource Asset Management Co. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $18.70.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
