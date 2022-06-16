Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN: AAMC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/15/2022 – Altisource Asset Management is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 11,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67. Altisource Asset Management Co. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $18.70.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

