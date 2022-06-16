Regatta Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 36,326 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 189,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 541,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 421,597 shares of company stock valued at $27,351,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.07. 323,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,235,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

