Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

RGLS opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.18. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.32.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,553 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

