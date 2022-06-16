Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $2.46 Million Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

HYD stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.14. 98,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,320. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

