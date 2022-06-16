Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $2.97 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.99. 239,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,861,171. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

