Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 1.61% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLTB. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $52.66.

