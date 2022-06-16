Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 962 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $559,354,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,417,000 after buying an additional 4,765,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,440,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,024,000 after buying an additional 4,569,874 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,290,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,645,000 after buying an additional 1,741,437 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,497,000 after buying an additional 1,397,989 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 77,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,091. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $54.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

