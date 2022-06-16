Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,109,100 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the May 15th total of 2,201,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 777.3 days.
RNECF traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $9.61. 1,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,138. Renesas Electronics has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51.
About Renesas Electronics (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renesas Electronics (RNECF)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.