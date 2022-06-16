Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,109,100 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the May 15th total of 2,201,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 777.3 days.

RNECF traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $9.61. 1,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,138. Renesas Electronics has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

