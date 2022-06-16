Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $32,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after buying an additional 26,306 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $4.97 on Thursday, reaching $130.67. The stock had a trading volume of 140,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,410. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.10 and a 200 day moving average of $153.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.15 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

