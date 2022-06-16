Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $324,914,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,498,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,618,000 after buying an additional 169,072 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,451,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,684,000 after buying an additional 232,169 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,712,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,690,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,711,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,089,000 after buying an additional 181,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.38. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,432. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $54.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

