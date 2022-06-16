Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.09. 371,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,203,535. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.19. The stock has a market cap of $178.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

