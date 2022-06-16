Reviewing Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Antibe Therapeutics and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antibe Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Antibe Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 730.22%. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.07%. Given Antibe Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Antibe Therapeutics is more favorable than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.8% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antibe Therapeutics -244.59% -42.02% -27.96% Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 17.87% 17.35% 11.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antibe Therapeutics $7.67 million 3.27 -$19.93 million ($0.42) -1.15 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals $437.77 million 3.49 $62.12 million $1.61 19.45

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Antibe Therapeutics. Antibe Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals beats Antibe Therapeutics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is Otenaproxesul, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction that has completed Phase 2B gastrointestinal safety study. Its products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of stroke and cancer. In addition, it offers bone graft substitutes, barrier membranes, and other products for the dental and orthopedic markets under the C-Graft Putty, C-Blast Putty, Eclipse, NeoGuarde, Neomem, Neomem FlexPlus, PentOS OI, and Raptos trademarks. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API. It offers Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, a low molecular weight heparin to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, a lyophilized powder for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency. The company also provides Amphadase, a bovine-sourced hyaluronidase injection to absorb and disperse other injected drugs; Epinephrine injection for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions; lidocaine jelly, an anesthetic product for urological procedures; lidocaine topical solution for various procedures; phytonadione injection, a vitamin K1 injection for newborn babies; emergency syringe products for emergency use in hospital settings; morphine injection for use with patient controlled analgesia pumps; and lorazepam injection for surgery and medical procedures. In addition, it offers neostigmine methylsulfate injection to treat myasthenia gravis and to reverse the effects of muscle relaxants; and Isoproterenol hydrochloride injection for mild or transient episodes of heart block. Further, the company distributes recombinant human insulin active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and porcine insulin API. It serves hospitals, care facilities, alternate care sites, clinics, and doctors' offices. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

