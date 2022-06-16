Reviewing Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) & Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS)

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) and Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and Atlas Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum 42.10% 32.41% 12.94% Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and Atlas Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum $1.58 billion 1.88 $319.60 million $41.49 3.66 Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oasis Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oasis Petroleum and Atlas Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum 0 1 4 0 2.80 Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $188.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.23%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum beats Atlas Energy Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oasis Petroleum (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Atlas Energy Group (Get Rating)

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. It also focuses on investing in master limited partnership qualifying energy-related businesses and assets. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.