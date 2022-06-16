Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on RVLV. Raymond James lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $30.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.35. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.17.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 21,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $1,115,464.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $5,153,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,102,294 in the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,930,000 after buying an additional 52,540 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 327.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Revolve Group by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 117,304 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

