Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Short Interest Up 35.8% in May

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,960,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the May 15th total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $988,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

REXR traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.24.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 143.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

