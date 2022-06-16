Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Short Interest Update

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RZLT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.20. 247,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,001. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. The company has a market cap of $107.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.29. Rezolute has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 22.35 and a current ratio of 22.35.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.21. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RZLT shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rezolute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director Gil M. Labrucherie bought 52,631 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,997.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,631 shares in the company, valued at $199,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Kenneth Roberts bought 21,052 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,997.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 21,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Rezolute by 72.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rezolute by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rezolute by 58.7% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 420,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 155,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

