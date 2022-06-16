RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Down 32.1% in May

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Get RF Industries alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RF Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RFIL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.07. 4,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,405. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $9.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RFIL shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on RF Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.