Rise Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,378 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.82. The company had a trading volume of 152,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,661,753. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.22.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.