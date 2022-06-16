Rise Advisors LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in AT&T by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in AT&T by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,804,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909,522 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Shares of T traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,835,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.