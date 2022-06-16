Robert W. Baird Cuts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $298.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $369.00 to $298.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Generac from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $446.19.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $248.54 on Monday. Generac has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.90. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

