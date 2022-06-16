Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Down to $10.98

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.98, but opened at $10.32. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 9,771 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RCKT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.68 and a quick ratio of 15.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $641.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.91.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.