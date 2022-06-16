Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Short Interest Up 60.0% in May

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 701,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a current ratio of 14.23.

In related news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel purchased 31,685 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $121,353.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,840,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,560,428.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $36,841.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,156 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,697,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,694,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

