Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royalty Pharma from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.57.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $38.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a current ratio of 21.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.36. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $44.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.77 million. Research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $4,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,343,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,556,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 628,726 shares of company stock worth $25,264,284 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $2,030,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 69,686 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 126,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

