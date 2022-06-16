Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RPRX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royalty Pharma from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.57.

Shares of RPRX opened at $38.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a current ratio of 21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.00%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $929,820.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,679.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $4,156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 920,800 shares in the company, valued at $38,268,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 628,726 shares of company stock worth $25,264,284 over the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 29,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 57,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

