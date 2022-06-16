RS Crum Inc. Invests $245,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of RTX opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

