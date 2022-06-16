SafeBlast Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $759,627.10 and approximately $180,622.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,633.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.11 or 0.00548209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00253549 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012816 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

