SafeCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $33.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0963 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $33.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,377.33 or 0.99790873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00031140 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00207510 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00092720 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00110762 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00149120 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004718 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

