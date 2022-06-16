Scancell (LON:SCLP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.64

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.64 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 13.15 ($0.16), with a volume of 530,460 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £118.21 million and a P/E ratio of -14.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 24.05 and a quick ratio of 24.05.

About Scancell (LON:SCLP)

Scancell Holdings plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines and antibody medicines to treat unmet needs in cancer and infectious diseases. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1 that is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

