Scancell (LON:SCLP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.64

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.64 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 13.15 ($0.16), with a volume of 530,460 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of £118.21 million and a P/E ratio of -14.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 24.05 and a quick ratio of 24.05.
About Scancell (LON:SCLP)
Recommended Stories
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Scancell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scancell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.