Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Down 18.3% in May

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the May 15th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SBGSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($187.50) to €175.00 ($182.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($208.33) to €185.00 ($192.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

Shares of SBGSY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.49. 519,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,623. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4592 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%.

About Schneider Electric S.E. (Get Rating)

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

