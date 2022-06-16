Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.05. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 37,322 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRCRF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scorpio Gold (SRCRF)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.