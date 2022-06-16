ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Trading 1.6% Higher

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.
The company has a market cap of C$11.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.64.
ScoZinc Mining Company Profile (CVE:SZM)
