Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.85

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 361384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45.
Secom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)
