Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.85

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 361384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45.

Secom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

