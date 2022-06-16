Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) vs. BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Head-To-Head Comparison

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating) and Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Seer shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Seer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Seer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 1,542.47 -$500,000.00 ($0.01) -202.00 Seer $6.62 million 69.14 -$71.17 million ($1.27) -5.77

BioForce Nanosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seer. BioForce Nanosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BioForce Nanosciences and Seer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Seer 0 1 1 0 2.50

Seer has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 186.49%. Given Seer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seer is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Profitability

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Seer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -2,538.94% Seer -794.43% -15.44% -14.71%

Risk and Volatility

BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seer has a beta of 3.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seer beats BioForce Nanosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioForce Nanosciences (Get Rating)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing. The company is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About Seer (Get Rating)

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

