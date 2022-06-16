Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,585 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $3,615,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.02. 73,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,561,226. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.97 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.97 and a 200 day moving average of $100.43.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.54.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.