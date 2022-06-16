Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 49.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,336 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 52.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,488,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,202 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 55.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,564,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,580,000 after purchasing an additional 916,661 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,631.1% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,155,000 after purchasing an additional 794,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $7.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.78. 104,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,962. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.83. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

