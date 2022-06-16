Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $18.55. 78,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,003. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,097.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,038 shares of company stock valued at $340,520. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

