Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $203.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.23 million.
NASDAQ SMTC traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,786. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.55. Semtech has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $94.92.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.
In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,921 shares of company stock worth $3,202,776 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1,712.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
