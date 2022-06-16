Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $203.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.23 million.

NASDAQ SMTC traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,786. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.55. Semtech has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMTC shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley cut Semtech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Semtech to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.40.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,921 shares of company stock worth $3,202,776 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1,712.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

