Sentinel Chain (SENC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,528.00

Sentinel Chain (SENC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $71,304.73 and approximately $3,528.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,007.01 or 1.00001758 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002381 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00113142 BTC.
Sentinel Chain Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “
Sentinel Chain Coin Trading
