Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 407,000 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the May 15th total of 281,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SERA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.22. 183,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,664. Sera Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 15.76, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.28.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 38,185.05% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SERA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sera Prognostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SERA. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,700,000. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,406,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,807,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sera Prognostics by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 273,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sera Prognostics (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.