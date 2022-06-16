Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,850 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,850 ($34.59) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.41) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($31.56) price target on Shell in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.41) price target on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($30.96) price target on Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,975 ($36.11) price target on Shell in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,716.55 ($32.97).
Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,271 ($27.56) on Monday. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £168.86 billion and a PE ratio of 10.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,273.22.
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
