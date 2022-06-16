Shield Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,219.00 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $78,789.35 and approximately $4,219.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 218% against the dollar and now trades at $10,023.05 or 0.47713722 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00418462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00083873 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

