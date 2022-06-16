Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.85

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.85 and last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 266286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

