Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.36. 18,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,470. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $699.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,819,000 after acquiring an additional 51,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,545,000 after acquiring an additional 97,942 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 419,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 102.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 116,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

