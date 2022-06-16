Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.
SCVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.36. 18,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,470. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $699.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53.
In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,819,000 after acquiring an additional 51,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,545,000 after acquiring an additional 97,942 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 419,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 102.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 116,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.
About Shoe Carnival (Get Rating)
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.
